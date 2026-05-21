Mizoram govt employees’ body announces mass leave on June 8 over OPS demand

An organisation representing Mizoram government employees has announced that its members will go on mass casual leave on June 8 to press for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The Mizoram Movement for Old Pension Scheme (MIMOPS), which represents government employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS), said the decision was taken during a meeting held on Wednesday.

The organisation said it was intensifying its agitation as it had not seen encouraging progress from the state government regarding its long-standing demand for restoration of OPS.

In a statement, MIMOPS appealed to members to support the proposed protest, saying collective participation would be crucial for the movement.

The organisation also criticised the Mizoram government for not implementing the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), stating that the Centre had rolled it out from April 1 last year.

MIMOPS further claimed that states including Assam, Tripura, Maharashtra and Manipur have already extended the UPS to employees.

The June 8 mass leave programme is expected to form part of the employees’ broader campaign seeking changes to the pension framework for government staff in Mizoram.