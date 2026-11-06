Government employees in Mizoram found violating the state's new fireworks regulation law could face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, Home Minister K Sapdanga said on November 6.

Briefing reporters at the Aizawl Press Club, Sapdanga explained the provisions of The Mizoram Regulation of Fireworks Act, 2026, which was passed by the state Assembly in August and notified in September.

The legislation seeks to regulate the use, possession and sale of fireworks and related materials, while prescribing penalties for violations and outlining enforcement responsibilities.

Under the new law, fireworks cannot be lit, used or possessed without prior permission from the respective Deputy Commissioner, the minister said.

He added that the sale of fireworks and related materials without the required licence is prohibited under the Explosives Act, 1884.

Explaining the penalties, Sapdanga said individuals violating Sections 3 and 4 of the new Act by using or possessing fireworks without permission could face imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

In cases involving children below 12 years of age, the penalty would be imposed on their parents or guardians, he said.

Government employees violating the provisions, however, could face a stricter punishment of up to six months in prison or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, according to the minister.

Those violating Section 5 by selling fireworks or related materials without authorisation could be prosecuted under the Explosives Act, 1884, and face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Sapdanga further said offences under the new legislation were cognisable and bailable, allowing police to register cases without obtaining prior permission from a magistrate.

The minister said the legislation was aimed at regulating fireworks-related activities and ensuring compliance through a clearly defined legal framework.

