The two athletes from Mizoram who represented India in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 were officially felicitated last night at Vanapa Hall by the state government.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Home Minister Lalchamliana, and Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte felicitated the two athletes at a mass gathering at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl.

The CWG Gold Medalist (weightlifting) Jeremy was felicitated with a cash award of Rs 25 lakhs while hockey star Lalremsiami with Rs 7.5 lakhs.

The 19-year-old Indian hero Jeremy set a new record at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 by clinching weightlifting gold and also the Indian hockey star Lalremsiami as an important player in the Indian women’s hockey team won bronze at CWG.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth countries that took place in Birmingham.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India’s Birmingham-bound CWG 2022 contingent.

During his meeting, he interacted with numerous athletes via video conferencing, heard their experiences in sports and life, and wished them luck for the mega sporting event.

PM said that India’s Commonwealth 2022 contingent is a unique mix of experience and youthful zest and all the athletes are brand ambassadors of the ‘New India’ on a global level.