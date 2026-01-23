Mizoram Govt launches support price procurement drive for four key crops from February

The Mizoram government will begin procurement of four key locally produced crops, ginger, turmeric, dry broomsticks and chilli, from February under its flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (handholding) scheme, an official said on January 22.

Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Board Co-Chairman KC Lalmalsawmzauva said the procurement of ginger will be carried out from February to May, dry broomsticks from February to March, while turmeric and chilli will be procured from February to April. He added that procurement of paddy, which began in November, will continue till March.

Addressing a press conference, Lalmalsawmzauva, who is also an adviser to the Chief Minister on the handholding scheme, said the government will extend maximum support prices for each crop purchased under the programme. The support price for ginger has been fixed at Rs 50 per kg, broomstick at Rs 80 per kg, chilli at Rs 350 per kg, turmeric at Rs 20 per kg and paddy at Rs 30 per kg.

He said procurement will be carried out through secondary collection centres (SCCs) across the state and that buffer stocking will not be arranged this time. Only locally produced crops of farmers registered under recognised farmers’ societies in their respective areas will be procured, he added.

The support prices will be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Farmers have also been advised to sell their produce only at SCCs within their respective areas.

State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Special Secretary Ramdinliani said there is increasing demand for Mizoram-grown ginger due to its organic quality, though agreements with buyers are yet to be finalised due to price fluctuations.

The procurement of key crops was one of the poll promises of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. Officials said substantial funds were released last year under the scheme for the purchase of agricultural produce from farmers.