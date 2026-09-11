Mizoram govt may extend Mizotaxi registration window by 3 months

The Mizoram government is considering extending the registration window for taxi operators on the newly launched Mizotaxi app by another three months, as it looks to expand app-based transport services and ease traffic congestion in Aizawl.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of the Coordination Committee on Traffic Management, chaired by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena.

Launched on July 1, Mizotaxi is a mobile application designed to provide app-based public transport services in the state capital. The platform aims to protect commuters from overcharging by enabling passengers to verify government-approved fares and make payments accordingly.

The app covers four-wheeler taxis, two-wheeler taxis and autorickshaws.

Transport Department Secretary C Lalruaia told the meeting that 1,570 vehicles had registered on the platform as of Friday. These include 397 four-wheeler taxis, 1,149 two-wheeler taxis and 24 autorickshaws.

Since its launch, the app has recorded 28,553 ride requests, while 279 taxi drivers were active online on Friday.

The proposed extension of the registration period is aimed at bringing more transport operators onto the platform and expanding the availability of app-based taxi services in Aizawl.

The move is also part of the state's broader efforts to improve traffic management and provide commuters with a more transparent and regulated public transport system.