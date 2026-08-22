Mizoram govt mulling one-time grant for Mara council to ease financial strain: CM

The Mizoram government is considering providing a one-time grant to the 25-member Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) to help ease its financial constraints, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on August 21.

Lalduhoma made the announcement while inaugurating the new Deputy Commissioner's Office building at Siaha.

He called for effective support for the state government's initiatives to ensure a strong and stable administration in the MADC and stressed the need for concerted efforts to accelerate development in Siaha district.

The chief minister highlighted several development projects being undertaken in the district, including the construction of government quarters, a circuit house and an SDO (Civil) office and quarters at Tipa.

“Several other projects are also being implemented under various central government schemes,” he said.

Siaha Deputy Commissioner V L Hruaizela Khiangte said the new office building would provide a better working environment for government officials and staff.