Mizoram Govt ordered to pay Rs 52 lakh compensation to family of woman who died after childbirth

The Mizoram State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has ordered the State Government to pay Rs 52,20,800 in compensation to the family of Malsawmkimi, a resident of Tlangpui, who died following childbirth at the Serchhip District Hospital in 2021.

According to case records, Malsawmkimi visited the Serchhip District Hospital for delivery in 2021. After undergoing an ultrasound, she was admitted and subsequently gave birth through medical intervention. However, on December 3, 2021, at approximately 8:30 PM, the newborn was declared dead despite earlier assurances from the attending doctors that both mother and child were stable.

Soon after, Malsawmkimi’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and she died at 10:40 PM the same night due to Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH).

Alleging lapses in medical care and negligence, her husband Zaithankima approached the Gauhati High Court, Aizawl Bench, which concluded that the treatment provided at the hospital was negligent and directed the Mizoram Government to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation.

Unsatisfied with the amount, Zaithankima sought permission to move a higher forum and subsequently filed a complaint before the Mizoram State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The Commission delivered its verdict, significantly enhancing the compensation to Rs 52,20,800 and directing the State Government to make the payment to the bereaved family.