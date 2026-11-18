The Mizoram government has ordered a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 15 storekeepers through the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC).

IAS officer Sudhir Kumar, Principal Secretary in the General Administration Department, has been appointed as the preliminary inquiry officer to examine the alleged irregularities.

According to an order issued on Monday, the inquiry will identify lapses, fix responsibility on officials found accountable and recommend corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in future.

Kumar will be assisted by V Zaithanmawia, Joint Secretary, and Vanrammawii, Deputy Secretary, of the Vigilance Department. The inquiry officer has also been authorised to appoint additional officials if required.

The government has directed Kumar to submit his report within seven working days from the date of the order.

The development comes amid growing criticism of the MPSC over alleged errors in its recruitment processes.

The Mizo Students' Union (MSU) welcomed the government's decision to initiate an inquiry, describing the alleged irregularities as part of repeated problems within the commission. The organisation has been demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairman.

On Monday, the state's apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), also demanded the removal of the MPSC secretary and controller of examinations over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the 15 storekeepers.

The preliminary inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the recruitment process and determine accountability for any lapses.