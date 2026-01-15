Mizoram govt pushes for greater youth enrolment in armed forces

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on January 14 said his government is keen to see more youths from the state joining the Indian Army and other security forces, and is taking steps to encourage enrolment.

Addressing an event in the state capital, Lalduhoma recalled the significant contribution of the Mizo community during India’s freedom struggle, World War II and the wars fought after Independence in defence of the nation.

“Our government wants as many youths as possible to join the armed forces, and we are taking all possible steps in this direction,” the chief minister said.

He said the state government has raised the Mizo Territorial Army, and recruitment for the unit is currently underway. Lalduhoma also expressed concern over the low enrolment at Mizoram’s lone Sainik School at Chhingchhip in Serchhip district, urging young people to consider admission to the institution as a pathway to a career in the armed forces.

Highlighting welfare measures for veterans, the chief minister said the state government has implemented several schemes for war veterans and ex-servicemen. He added that the Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) and the Zemabawk Cancer Centre in Aizawl have been designated to provide free treatment to them.