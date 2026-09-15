Mizoram govt releases Rs 3.41 crore to 683 beneficiaries under Bana Kaih scheme

The Mizoram government has released Rs 3.41 crore to 683 beneficiaries under the third round of the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Special Package of the flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (handholding) scheme, officials said on September 15.

The beneficiaries, referred to as ‘progress partners’, will receive Rs 50,000 each through direct benefit transfer (DBT) into their bank accounts.

The beneficiaries were selected from 12 government departments, covering sectors including animal husbandry and veterinary, commerce, horticulture, tourism, sports, fisheries and sericulture.

State Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister P C Vanlalruata, who attended the disbursement programme, said the scheme aims to improve the livelihoods of farmers, labourers and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Vanlalruata said beneficiaries were selected without considering political affiliation and urged them to use the financial assistance strictly for the purposes for which it was sanctioned.

He also warned that beneficiaries who fail to fulfil their commitments could face recovery of the assistance following monitoring of the projects.

The minister said the government was committed to supporting hardworking people and was working to expand markets for agricultural produce while continuing procurement through support prices.

Aizawl Additional Deputy Commissioner Vanlalrova said the Chief Minister's Special Package was not intended as a programme for distributing “free money”, but was a project-based assistance scheme requiring proper planning and systematic implementation.

He said implementing departments and district monitoring teams would follow up on the projects, adding that misuse or diversion of funds could attract penalties, including recovery of the assistance.

The beneficiaries underwent orientation training conducted by their respective departments before the funds were disbursed.

Rs 350 crore allocated for Bana Kaih in 2026-27

The Bana Kaih scheme seeks to address limited access to institutional credit, particularly microcredit, for agricultural activities and small-scale enterprises.

Under its handholding component, the government provides financial assistance and facilitates loans of up to Rs 50 lakh through three partner banks.

The scheme also includes a Chief Minister's Special Category for beneficiaries who are unable to avail loans but have proposed significant livelihood-generating projects.

The Mizoram government has allocated Rs 350 crore for Bana Kaih during the 2026-27 financial year. Of this, Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for procurement of key crops to support local farmers and promote inclusive development.