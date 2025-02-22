Mizoram govt-run lodge in Aizawl to get 'five-star' makeover
Mizoram is set to transform the Chaltlang tourist lodge into a five-star hotel. This decision aims to improve the state's hospitality offerings for major events.
The Mizoram government has announced plans to transform the state-run tourist lodge in Chaltlang, Aizawl into a five-star hotel.
This was announced by Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii during the assembly session on Friday.
The Chaltlang tourist lodge, one of the finest government-owned lodges in the state, will be given to private agencies, she said.
The government decided to privatise the lodge to ensure that Mizoram has a well-furnished and well-equipped hotel, she added.
In November last year, Lalrinpuii said that the state is in dire need of five-star hotels to host international and national events.
A tender will soon be floated to hand over the Chaltlang tourist lodge to private agencies for turning it into a five-star hotel, officials said.
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