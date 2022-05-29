The Government of Mizoram on Saturday signed a pact with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for the construction of a 100 bedded hospital at Serchhip.

The construction work of the hospital is estimated to cost Rs 21 crore and was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga.

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga expresses his gratitude through a through a tweet, he wrote, “ A great day for the state of #Mizoram !

Heartiest congratulations to the people of Serchhip District and surrounding areas as the much awaited MoU between the Govt. of Mizoram & @pigicilindia got signed today for the construction of a 100 bedded hospital at Serchhip.”

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited also tweeted about the same at their official twitter handle saying, “ An MoU was signed between POWERGRID and Govt. of Mizoram for construction of a 100 bed hospital at Serchipp with an estimated cost of Rs. 21 Cr. in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister, Mizoram.”