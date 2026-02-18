Mizoram govt to hand over Jordan de-addiction centre to Presbyterian Church

The Mizoram government will soon hand over the Jordan Centre, a de-addiction facility in Kolasib district, to the Presbyterian Church, Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii informed the Assembly on February 18.



Replying to questions from opposition members, the minister said an agreement has already been signed with the Synod, the highest executive body of the Presbyterian Church, and the formal transfer will take place shortly.



“The government is now fully prepared to hand over the Jordan Centre and is currently awaiting the Synod’s response. The Synod has allocated Rs 2 crore in its budget for this purpose,” Lalrinpuii said.



She added that the Law and Judicial Department has completed the vetting process, and the proposal is presently under review by the Finance Department.



Emphasising the government’s intensified efforts to combat drug abuse, Lalrinpuii said plans are underway to establish a large-scale rehabilitation centre at Lunglen near Aizawl. The proposed facility will be managed by well-known Mizo preacher Fedrick and his team.



“The proposed Lunglen facility aims for global recognition, with a strategic focus on integrating aftercare services and professional skill development for its residents,” she said.



The minister informed the House that Mizoram currently has more than 50 de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

Lalrinpuii also said that the state government has facilitated the transportation of 1,888 bodies from urban hospitals to the native villages of the deceased at a total expenditure of Rs 1.97 crore.



Providing transportation of bodies from hospitals to villages using state funds was a key poll promise of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), aimed at reducing the financial burden previously borne by legislators.



To streamline the service, the government launched an online platform last month to expedite logistical arrangements and ensure accessibility for citizens during times of need, she added.