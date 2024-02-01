In a meeting at the Chief Minister's office, representatives of the Hnahlan Grape Farming and Processing Cooperative Society expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Lalduhoma, acknowledging his pivotal role in reinstating the legal sale of their locally produced wine after a temporary ban.

Grape cultivation in Mizoram, particularly in the Champhai district, took root in the early 90s, receiving significant government assistance. Despite facing challenges, the industry flourished with the establishment of the Hnahlan Winery in 2007. However, a setback ensued with the Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act of 1995, which was later amended in 2007 along with the adoption of The Mizoram Excise & Narcotics (Wine) Rules in 2008.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated the importance of upgrading the winery plant and vineyards during the meeting. He acknowledged that grape farming had become a significant source of livelihood for numerous families and expressed the government's commitment to supporting the sector through the Industries Department.

"I understand the need for developing and expanding the Grape Farming and Processing Cooperative Society, and the current government shall achieve this goal through the Industries Department," Lalduhoma stated.

The Isabella wine, produced at Hnahlan Winery, is a red wine finished in a semi-dry style, made from the Vitis Labrusca variety native to North America. The Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act of 2019 permits the manufacturing of wine from grapes grown in Mizoram, a regulation that remains effective to date.

With approximately 1500 farmers engaged in grape cultivation in Champhai district, the industry has had a positive socio-economic impact on Mizoram, contributing to job creation, increased income, agricultural diversification, tourism boost, improved infrastructure, and environmental benefits. Since its inception in 2010, the revenue generated through grape farming and processing is estimated at 17 million US dollars.

Looking ahead, the cooperative society is eagerly anticipating the introduction of Isabella in Haryana and Delhi NCR by 2023. Plans for the technical upgrading and expansion of the winery unit, diversification of the product mix and vineyard rejuvenation are also in the pipeline.