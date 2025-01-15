The Zo Re-unification Organisation (ZORO), an Aizawl-based Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group, has urged the central government to reinstate the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which previously allowed visa-free movement across the India-Myanmar border.

ZORO also demanded the withdrawal of the newly mandated border pass system for residents within 10 km of the border.

ZORO President R. Sangkawia told reporters that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had introduced the new system, effective January 1, replacing the FMR to regulate cross-border movement. Under the new guidelines, individuals will now require a border pass issued by the Assam Rifles for a stay of up to seven days. Sangkawia said that this pass is limited to people living within a 10-km radius on either side of the border.

According to the MHA’s December 2024, communication to Mizoram's chief secretary, the new system will be implemented in phases. Initially, two pilot entry points at Zokhawthar and Hnahlan in Champhai district have been activated, with three more points planned for Lawngtlai district under Phase I. Thirteen additional crossing points across six border districts will follow in Phase II.

To obtain the border pass, residents must provide proof of residence within 10 km of the border. Acceptable documents include certifications issued by the local police station, village chief, or village authority.

The MHA stated that the new border pass system aims to ensure India’s internal security and maintain demographic balance in the northeastern states bordering Myanmar. However, Sangkawia emphasised the adverse impact of the change on communities with cross-border ties, noting that border residents need the FMR to visit for specific reasons such as visiting relatives, tourism, business, medical treatment and cultural exchange programmes. (With inputs from PTI)