Mizoram groups vow joint fight against drugs, raise alarm over highway condition

Leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and the Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA) have pledged closer cooperation to tackle the state’s deepening drug problem and worsening road infrastructure during a joint interactive session held on November 7 at the CYMA Committee Room.

CYMA president R Lalngheta warned that the drug menace had reached a critical stage, urging media support to raise awareness and drive prevention efforts. He also criticised the poor condition of National Highway 306 — a crucial route connecting Mizoram with the rest of the country — describing it as the state’s “lifeline in decay.”

Lalngheta announced that CYMA members would inspect the highway on Saturday, warning that any construction firms failing to meet quality standards should “withdraw from the project and the state altogether.”

MJA president C. Lalrambuatsaiha backed CYMA’s stance, stressing the need to confront the drug crisis while safeguarding Mizo culture and identity. “The Journalists’ Association will stand firmly with the CYMA in this fight,” he said, adding that the media body would continue to provide constructive criticism when required.

The session ended with journalists offering suggestions to enhance coordination between the two organisations, with both sides agreeing that stronger collaboration was essential to address Mizoram’s pressing social and infrastructural challenges.