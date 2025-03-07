Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh visited Siaha on Friday, March 7, distributing smart boards to six schools as part of the Smart Classroom project.

The initiative, funded by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, was implemented by ITI Ltd. and Living Thoughts Organisation.

Upon arrival at the Siaha District Helipad, the Governor was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner VL Hruaizela Khiangte, DIG Southern Range Altaf Khan, and other officials. A ceremonial guard of honour was held at the Circuit House before the distribution event commenced.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Singh emphasised the importance of digital learning in bridging educational gaps in remote areas. He commended NRL, ITI Ltd., and Living Thoughts Organisation for their role in enhancing classroom learning in Lawngtlai and Siaha districts.

“The distribution of Smart Boards today is a step towards improving education in rural areas. These tools will enhance the learning experience and academic performance of students,” the Governor stated.

Highlighting Mizoram’s high literacy rate and strong work ethic, he stressed the need for advanced learning tools and opportunities to drive further progress. He urged government officials and educators to embrace innovation and promote holistic education that extends beyond exam preparation. Encouraging the adoption of new technologies, he reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable development across the state.

The event, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Khiangte, featured a report presentation by Shri Prem Roy of Living Thoughts Organisation. Deputy Chief Executive Member of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), Pu S. Lalremtluanga, and SDO (Sadar) Pu Vanlalchhuanliana also addressed the gathering, with the latter delivering the vote of thanks.

The six beneficiary schools included Phura High School, Z.M. High School in Chapi, Border High School in Laki, Siasi Middle School, Theiva Middle School, and Lopu Middle School. Previously, 14 schools in Lawngtlai District had also received Smart Boards under the same initiative.

Following the event, the Governor held discussions with government department heads, enforcement agencies, and school representatives. He reaffirmed his commitment to visiting Siaha District again in the future to assess progress and explore further development initiatives.