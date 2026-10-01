Mizoram Guv urges students to embrace technology without losing cultural roots

Mizoram Governor VK Singh on October 1 urged the younger generation to embrace modern education and technology while preserving the state's rich cultural identity and traditions.

Addressing the 5th College Cultural Day of Pachhunga University College (PUC) in Aizawl, Singh said cultural traditions bind communities together and can survive only when the younger generation understands, values and carries them forward.

Highlighting Mizo values such as 'Tlawmngaihna' (selfless service), kindness, courage, respect for elders and community solidarity, the Governor urged students to contribute to peace and education in Mizoram while protecting the state's cultural heritage and natural resources.

Citing India's rapid progress in technology and innovation, Singh said meaningful development required moving forward without losing one's roots.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana also stressed the importance of preserving cultural values to develop responsible individuals and create a strong foundation for education.

He urged students not to restrict cultural preservation to traditional attire but to practise Mizo values, including respect for elders and Tlawmngaihna, in their daily lives.

Power Minister F Rodingliana emphasised the need to preserve the distinct identity and traditions of the Mizo community, including the spirit of helping one another during difficult times.

He encouraged young people to develop sound judgement, uphold worthy principles and work towards building a better future for Mizoram.

Mizoram University Vice-Chancellor Dibakar Chandra Deka also attended the event.

Pachhunga University College is a constituent college of Mizoram University. The institution is accredited A+ by NAAC and was ranked 49th in the NIRF 2025 rankings.