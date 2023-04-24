Strong wind and pre-monsoon rainfall accompanied by hailstorms, left trails of destruction and damaged over 130 houses in two districts of Mizoram on April 23.

At least 127 houses were destroyed or damaged by hailstorms in the Mizoram-Tripura-Bangladesh border district of Mamit on Saturday night.

Of the 98 total houses damaged, 40 were identified as completely damaged in Lallen village.

The storm damaged the GCI roofs of 40 houses beyond repair, and the families were compelled to stay with their relatives or in community halls.