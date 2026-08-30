Mizoram has 48 drug rehabilitation centres, over 5200 people receiving care

Mizoram currently has 48 centres and homes providing care and rehabilitation services to 5,224 people affected by drug addiction, officials said on Sunday, August 30.

The state government has provided Rs 42 lakh in financial assistance to these centres and homes during the current year, according to officials.

Separately, 2,255 people have been admitted for treatment at the ‘Hulhliap’ short-stay centre, a detoxification facility established by the state government. The centre has completed nine batches since its launch in June last year.

The government has spent more than Rs 3.86 crore on the nine batches, while the facility has received an additional Rs 1.34 lakh in assistance from other sources, an official said.

The ‘Hulhliap’ short-stay centre for people affected by drug addiction was opened on June 23 last year at the Synod Revival camping centre at Neihbawi, near Aizawl. The detoxification facility has been designed to accommodate around 200 inmates at a time.

According to officials, those admitted to the centre initially undergo 15 days of detoxification treatment under the supervision of doctors, nurses and counsellors. This is followed by specialised spiritual counselling.

After completing their stay at the facility, inmates are either sent back to their relatives or referred to rehabilitation centres for further treatment and support, officials said.

The state's network of rehabilitation centres and the Hulhliap facility form part of Mizoram's efforts to provide treatment, counselling and rehabilitation support to people affected by drug addiction