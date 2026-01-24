Mizoram has 50,000 hectares suitable for rubber cultivation: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on January 24 said the state has nearly 50,000 hectares of land suitable for rubber cultivation, underlining the government’s plan to scale up rubber plantations and position Mizoram as a major rubber-producing state. He made the remarks while visiting rubber plantations at Chungtlang village in north-western Mamit district.

The Chief Minister said rubber is indigenous to Mizoram and its organised cultivation began in 1982 under a government initiative. He noted that before the Zoram People’s Movement government assumed office in December 2023, rubber was cultivated on about 3,025 hectares under various government schemes.

Lalduhoma said the state government has now set an ambitious target under the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, aiming to bring 11,500 hectares under rubber plantations over the next five years. As part of the initiative, the government has already sanctioned the purchase of 100 rubber roller machines along with tapping tools to support farmers and plantation workers.

He said these measures form part of a broader strategy to strengthen livelihoods, enhance farm incomes and transform Mizoram into a significant contributor to the country’s rubber production.

Officials said that around 4.5 lakh rubber saplings have already been planted over more than 1,000 hectares in Mamit district, which borders Tripura and Bangladesh, and in Kolasib district under the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission. They added that during the current year, the Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Department plans to plant over 11.58 lakh rubber saplings across 2,575 hectares in various districts.

According to officials, the government is also focusing on developing approach roads to plantations, supplying rubber roller machines and tapping tools, and facilitating marketing of rubber produce to ensure the long-term success of the scheme.