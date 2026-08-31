Mizoram has nearly 40,000 Udyam-registered enterprises: Officials

Mizoram has 39,797 enterprises registered under the Udyam system as of July this year, reflecting the presence of a growing base of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, officials said on Monday, August 31.

Udyam registration is the Government of India's official online system for recognising and registering MSMEs.

The state government is also taking steps to expand markets for locally manufactured products beyond Mizoram, officials said.

As part of the initiative, an e-commerce platform, MadebyMizo.com, has been developed as a dedicated marketplace for products made in the state. Kiosks have also been opened in New Delhi to showcase and sell products manufactured in Mizoram, providing local entrepreneurs access to markets outside the state.

Officials said several initiatives were also underway to promote the processing and value addition of bamboo, one of the state's key resources.

These include the production and marketing of agarbatti and other incense products. Bamboo briquette charcoal is being produced at Sairang near Aizawl and Chhingchhip in Serchhip district and marketed as part of efforts to utilise the state's bamboo resources more effectively.

A plantation of Phunkirua (T. oliveri) was also undertaken at Khawzawl this year using the scientific "Hexagonal Honeycomb Terracing" technique. Officials said the initiative had yielded encouraging results.

At the Bamboo Technology Park in Sairang, work is underway to facilitate the production of round bamboo sticks and toothpicks.

A chemical treatment plant has also been established at the Zuangtui Industrial Estate on the northern outskirts of Aizawl to improve the durability and longevity of bamboo-based products, officials said.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening local enterprises, promoting value addition and creating wider markets for products manufactured in Mizoram.