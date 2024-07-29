The Mizoram Health Department has filed an FIR against Christina Lalthazuali, a resident of Aizawl Dinthar, for allegedly practicing as a dental surgeon under the National Health Mission (NHM) using fraudulent documents.

The case was formally registered at the Aizawl Police Station following the submission of the FIR to the Superintendent of Police by the Health Department. Due to procedural constraints, the Superintendent of Police transferred the case to the Aizawl Police Station, where it was officially recorded.

Lalthazuali was summoned by the police on July 26, 2024. However, she was admitted to a hospital on the same day. The court has not granted her interim bail, and police plan to take her into custody once she is discharged.

Also read: Mizoram requests Centre for financial package to implement flagship programme

The allegations against Lalthazuali surfaced on February 23, 2024, when the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a prominent students' organization, alerted Health Minister Lalrinpuii about a dentist using fake credentials.

In a related development, Lalthazuali resigned from her position at Kawnpui Primary Health Centre under the NHM on June 5, 2024. Her resignation was promptly accepted the following day. Prior to her posting at Kawnpui, she served at Thenzawl Primary Health Centre.

This case highlights the ongoing issue of credential fraud within the healthcare sector, prompting calls for stricter verification processes to safeguard public health and trust.