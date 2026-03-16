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Mizoram health minister apologises after pregnant woman allegedly denied hospital admission dies

Mizoram health minister apologises after pregnant woman allegedly denied hospital admission dies

Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on March 16 issued a formal apology and ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman who was allegedly denied admission at a government hospital in Lunglei district.

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Mizoram health minister apologises after pregnant woman allegedly denied hospital admission dies
Story highlights
  • Mizoram health minister issues formal apology for hospital admission denial
  • Pregnant woman died after being refused emergency bed in Lunglei hospital
  • Inquiry launched to investigate lapses leading to death

Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on March 16 issued a formal apology and ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman who was allegedly denied admission at a government hospital in Lunglei district.

Speaking at the launch of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS 2.0) at the Assembly Conference Hall in Aizawl, the minister described reports of hospital staff turning away the patient as “heartbreaking” and “unacceptable”.

“As the health minister, I take responsibility and offer my sincerest apologies to the grieving family. A formal inquiry is already underway to determine the lapses that led to this tragedy,” she said.

The deceased, identified as F Lallawmkimi, died on March 12. According to reports, she went into sudden labour and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Lunglei by her family members for emergency admission. However, the staff on duty allegedly informed them that no beds were vacant.

Soon after, Lallawmkimi reportedly became unresponsive and was declared dead.

The minister assured that the inquiry would fix accountability and appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible. The incident has sparked concern over emergency healthcare access and hospital preparedness in the state.

Edited By: priyanka saharia
Published On: Mar 16, 2026
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