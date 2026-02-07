Mizoram health minister calls for behavioural approach to curb HIV spread

Amid growing concern over rising HIV cases in the Northeast, Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on February 6, stressed the need for a behavioural approach as the first line of defence against new HIV infections.



Addressing the North East Multimedia Campaign (Red Fest) in Aizawl, the minister called for renewed focus on the ‘ABC’ approach abstinence, being faithful to one partner, and correct and consistent use of condoms, which she described as the most effective method to prevent and control HIV transmission.



“The ABC approach remains the core principle in our fight against HIV. Returning to these basics is essential to ensure a risk-free future for our youth,” Lalrinpuii said.



The event was jointly organised by the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) and the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) to promote HIV/AIDS awareness across the Northeastern states.



Lalrinpuii said the campaign aims to educate young people about HIV/AIDS, encourage healthy lifestyles and risk-free behaviour, ensure easier access to treatment for those affected, and eliminate stigma associated with the disease.



Expressing concern over the high HIV prevalence in the region, she urged Northeastern states to intensify collective efforts to halt the further spread of the infection. “The Northeastern states continue to record the highest HIV prevalence in the country. With unity, sustained effort and hope, controlling HIV/AIDS is an achievable goal,” she said.



Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, who was also present at the event, said discrimination remains a major barrier to HIV testing and treatment. He stressed that collective responsibility and empathy are essential to building a society where people living with HIV can live with dignity and equal opportunity.



Officials said Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur are the only states in the country with HIV prevalence rates near or exceeding one per cent, making them the highest burden states nationally. Despite improvements in preventive measures, Mizoram continues to record the highest adult HIV prevalence rate at 2.73 per cent, compared to the national average of 0.20 per cent.



However, the state has witnessed a steady decline in new HIV infections since 2018 and has improved its position in the national HIV prevention ranking, climbing from fifth place in 2024–25 to third in 2025–26, officials added.