Mizoram health minister calls for strengthening neurosurgery services in state

Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on June 5, stressed the need to further develop neurosurgery services in the state, highlighting the challenges faced by patients who are compelled to seek specialised treatment outside Mizoram due to the absence of a dedicated Neurosurgery unit.

The minister was speaking at a function organised to mark the donation of critical care equipment and an Advanced Life Support Ambulance worth Rs 62.38 lakh to Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMC&H) by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Lalrinpuii said the lack of a specialised Neurosurgery unit continues to place a significant financial and emotional burden on patients and their families, many of whom must travel outside the state for treatment.

She informed that a proposal for establishing a dedicated Neurosurgery unit has already been prepared and noted that additional medical equipment and infrastructure support would be required to make the facility operational.

The minister appealed to IOCL to continue supporting the state's efforts to expand specialised healthcare services and strengthen medical infrastructure.

Describing the donation as a major contribution to Mizoram's healthcare sector, Lalrinpuii said the equipment would enhance emergency response capabilities, improve surgical care and help save lives.

As part of the CSR initiative, IOCL donated a C-Arm Machine, a Diathermy Machine and an Advanced Life Support Ambulance to ZMC&H. Officials said the combined value of the donated equipment and ambulance exceeds Rs 62.38 lakh.

The minister expressed hope that such partnerships between the government and corporate sector would help improve access to quality healthcare services across the state.