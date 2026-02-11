Mizoram health minister Lalrinpuii receives Women Icon Award 2026

Mizoram’s Health and Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii has received the Women Icon Award 2026 at a national summit in the capital, with the recognition spotlighting the state’s push to strengthen public healthcare despite limited corporate funding.

The award was presented during a programme organised by Achievers’ World and the Indian Achievers’ Forum on February 11. The summit focused on the theme “Viksit Bharat 2047 through Comprehensive Socio-Economic Development”.

Addressing the gathering, Lalrinpuii said the honour reflected the collective efforts of health officials and frontline workers rather than individual achievement.

She underlined the need for stronger partnerships to improve health and nutrition outcomes, particularly as Mizoram receives among the lowest shares of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds in the country.

Inviting corporate houses to collaborate with the state government, she said investment in healthcare infrastructure, maternal and child health, and nutrition programmes would have a direct impact on vulnerable communities.

According to an official statement, the award acknowledged several initiatives undertaken under her leadership. These include the implementation of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme, progress under Mission Viksit Bharat, and the state’s achievement of one of the lowest infant mortality rates nationally.

The statement also cited a scheme that supports rural families in transporting the bodies of deceased relatives, reducing financial strain during bereavement.

The recognition comes at a time when smaller northeastern states are seeking greater private sector engagement to supplement limited public resources. Alongside Lalrinpuii, individuals from various fields were honoured at the event.