The officials of the Health & Family Welfare Department on October 26 met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and apprised him of major initiatives taken up under various health departments.

During the meeting which was held at the Raj Bhavan on October 26, Pi Esther Lal Ruatkimi, Principal Secretary led the heads of different directorates and offices under H&FW, Government of Mizoram.

The Principal Secretary through presentation informed the Governor about all the major initiatives taken up under the Directorate of Health Services, Directorate of Health & Medical Education, Office of Mission Director, NHM, Zoram Medical College (ZMC), MSACS, and other program cells.

Lal Ruatkimi also suggested that some proposals are currently in a stage where the intervention of the Governor might be required in getting approval from the ministry at the central government.

During the presentation, Governor was also briefed on details of the delivery of healthcare services given to the masses in the state and the central healthcare schemes, the current status of ZMC, initiatives being taken under Ayush, the present status of AIDS/HIV in the state, the difficulty faced in posting of specialist doctors in the district hospitals and other pertinent issues in the healthcare sector.

The solutions how to solve these issues were also discussed at length.

Later, the Governor also urged the health department to encourage startups in traditional medicine research and production.

He also suggested that some traditional medical practices in Mizoram can be identified and submitted to the Ministry of Ayush for further studies.