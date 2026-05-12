Mizoram health worker receives national Florence Nightingale nurses award

Lalenthangi Hnamte, popularly known as Maeni, was conferred the National Florence Nightingale Nurses Award by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony held in New Delhi on May 12 to mark International Nurses Day.

Hnamte, who serves at a Health and Wellness Centre in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, was recognised for her contribution to grassroots healthcare and her service as a frontline health worker.

The National Florence Nightingale Nurses Award is regarded as one of the country’s highest honours for nursing professionals and includes a medal, a certificate of honour and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The award is presented annually to nurses and healthcare workers for exceptional commitment in public health services, particularly in remote and underserved areas. Hnamte was among 15 recipients selected from across the country this year.

Congratulating her on the achievement, Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh described the recognition as a “proud moment for our state”.

“This esteemed recognition honours her outstanding dedication, compassion and selfless service in the field of public health,” Singh said. He added that being chosen among only 15 awardees nationwide reflects the impact of her work and commitment to healthcare delivery.

The Governor further said Hnamte’s achievement would serve as an inspiration to healthcare workers across the region, especially those working in rural and difficult areas.

Hnamte has been associated with public healthcare services in Lunglei district, where Health and Wellness Centres play a key role in providing primary medical care, maternal health support and preventive healthcare to local communities.