Assam Rifles, Police and Custom Preventive Force in two separate operation seized 139 grams of Heroin worth Rs 97.30 lakh and 20 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 26 lakh in Champhai district on January 8.

Based on specific information, a combined team of Assam Rifles, Zokhawthar, and Champhai from the Customs Preventive Force carried out the operations. The entire consignment of Heroin No. 4 and foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs. 1,23,30,000 were seized during the operation.

A search operation was carried out in the general area of Crossing Point I, Zokhawthar and Jail Veng, Champhai and the consignment seized.

Two individuals have been arrested and handed over to Police department of Zokhawthar and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

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