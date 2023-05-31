In a major development, narcotics worth 2.55 crore were seized from a resident of Assam this morning by Champhai Police at Chalbawia Junction Khankawn Police Check-gate.

510 grams (44 soap cases) of heroin are recovered, and the seized items are valued 2.55 Crores in the international market from one vehicle (Alto K-10) with register number B/R MZ-01-L-0335.

The car was driven by Jasim Uddin Khan (36) son of Mirjan Ali Khan of Khagail, Karimganj District, Assam.

A case under section 21(c)/25 ND&PS Act has been registered at the Chalbawia Junction Khankawn Police station on May 31.