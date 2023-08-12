Assam Rifles Battalion along with Excise and Narcotics squad seized heroin worth Rs 1,28,00,000 and apprehended two people in connection with the matter here in Mizoram's Aizawl on August 12.

The heroin was kept in 22 soap cases which were seized by the Assam Rifles and Narcotics squad.

''22 soap cases with heroin each weighing 256 gm is estimated to have cost Rs 1,28,00,000 seized in Aizawl. Besides this two persons were also arrested in connection with the matter,'' an official statement said.

On August 9, Mizoram Police had apprehended two individuals along with three gold bars worth Rs 50 lakh from Lunglei town, said an official statement.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lalduhthlani (36) and Lalramnunpuii (40), residents of Thenzawl.

''Both the individuals were in possession of three gold bars, weighing 1 kg, 121.9 grams, and 118.91 grams, worth at about Rs 50 lakhs, when Mizoram Police and DSB employees, acting on specific information, retrieved and seized them from their possession at one hotel, Lunglei,'' the statement added.