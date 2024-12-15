The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department in Mizoram recovered heroin worth over Rs 25 lakh in Champhai's Zore area. One individual was apprehended in this connection.

The individual has been identified as Joseph Lalmuansanga (25), a resident of Zotlang.



In a press release, HQ IGAR (East) said, "In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles alongwith representatives of Excise and Narcotics Dept recovered Heroin No 4 worth 25.20 Lakhs (Rupees Twenty Five Lakhs Twenty Thousand Seven Hundred) and apprehended one individual (Mr Joseph Lalmuansanga 25 years, resident of Zotlang) in general area Zote, Champhai district on 13 Dec 2024".

"The operation was carried out based on specific information and the entire consignment alongwith the apprehended individual has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Dept, Champhai for further legal proceedings", the release said.

It further added that the ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.