The Mizoram Special Narcotics Police Station squad on October 2 seized 248.36 grams of heroin worth over Rs 1.24 crore and also apprehended two people of which one is a citizen of Myanmar.

The police informed that the team of the Special Narcotic police station had received secret information and on the basis of that, it began an operation in the Durtlang Leitan, Selesih Road area.

As per the police, 19 soap cases containing 248.36 grams of heroin, which were worth Rs 1.24 crores were recovered from the joint possession of one Myanmar national and one person hailing from Manipur.

Both people were detained by the police team and were identified as Thangzamuana (30), from New Lamka, Churachandpur in Manipur, and Lianlamkho (26), a citizen of Myanmar, from Darkhai, Tonzang.

According to the police, a case has been opened under sections 14 of the Foreigners Act and 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.