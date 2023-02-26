In a major operation on February 26, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai recovered Heroin No-4 worth Rs 13.3 Crores and arrested two persons in the general area of Zote Rd. Champhai Dist. The operation was carried out based on specific information received by the team.

The seized consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 13.3 Crores, making it one of the largest drug seizures in Mizoram. The recovered Heroin No-4 was handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai on 26 February 2023 for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation by the joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai is a significant achievement in the fight against drug trafficking in the region. The authorities are committed to taking strict action against drug dealers and suppliers to ensure that such criminal activities are eradicated from Mizoram.

This seizure will also serve as a warning to all those involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities that law enforcement agencies are vigilant and will take strict action against anyone found involved in such activities.

The efforts of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai in this operation deserve commendation, and their continuous efforts in securing the region are highly appreciated.

Earlier on February 19 a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh and arrested one person along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, according to a statement released by Assam Rifles.

Acting on a tip-off, the team set up a mobile check post at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district and intercepted a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, they found heroin concealed in small pouches and arrested the driver.

The successful operation serves as a major blow to the drug trade in the region, as authorities continue to work towards eradicating the illegal activity and keeping the citizens safe.

As investigations continue, the team remains vigilant and committed to their mission to prevent the illegal drug trade from entering the country.

Earlier, Mizoram Police on February 13 seized 1.878 Kgs of heroin and arrested one person in the case in Champai district.

The arrested invidual have been identified as PC Lalremruata. According to reports, PC Lalremruata was carrying the banned contraband from Zokhawthar to Aizawl.

Police said that the estimated value of the seized heroin would be around Rs. 9.39 crore approximately in the international market.

Earlier on January 23 Mizoram Police seized 50 soap cases containing 625 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore in the state's Champhai district.

The seizure was made after a team of police detained one truck carrying empty cooking gas cylinders.

Upon searching the truck which was coming heading towards Silchar from Ngopa in the Champhai district, the police recovered the drugs and apprehended the driver.