In another major bust, Mizoram Police on Monday night recovered 2.7 kgs of 4 packets of heroin in the Kanan locality of Kolasib District.

Acting on specific input from another agency, Mizoram police stopped the vehicle (truck) and upon checking, a large consignment of heroin with a total weight of 2.7 kg was recovered.

The two persons were identified as Khualsawmsanga, 37 years, and Lalthangliana, 44 years were caught.

The value of the recovered drugs is worth 13.4 crores in the International market.

A case has been registered at Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl.

Earlier on August 5, the District Special Branch (DSB) of Aizawl, Mizoram, and a column of the 2 Assam Rifles jointly apprehended a suspected drug dealer with a major consignment of the banned heroin drug.

In a joint operation, the security forces seized 428.04 grams of heroin (valued at Rs 2.14 crores in the international market) from Myanmarese national Khupzatunga (42), a resident of Darkhai Khawthar in Myanmar.

A case has been registered at the Kulikawn police station and further investigations are underway.