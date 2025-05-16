A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force on May 15 led to a major drug seizure in Kelkang village, Champhai district. Authorities recovered 2.5 kg of Heroin No. 4, estimated to be worth Rs 17.54 crore in the illegal market.

The seizure followed specific intelligence inputs about narcotics movement in the area. Acting swiftly, a coordinated area domination patrol was launched. During the sweep, security personnel discovered 219 soap cases filled with high-grade heroin.

The seized narcotics were formally handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for further investigation and legal action.

Champhai district, which shares a porous international border, has seen a surge in drug trafficking in recent years. Security agencies continue to ramp up coordinated efforts to curb the smuggling networks operating in the region.