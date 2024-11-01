Security forces arrested two women and seized heroin worth over Rs 22.7 lakh during a targeted raid in Aizawl's Maubawk locality on Thursday night.

The operation, conducted jointly by Assam Rifles and the Special Narcotics Police Station CID Crime, led to the recovery of 32.430 grams of heroin.

Police identified the suspects as Kimkhonlming Lhangmal, 43, from Churachandpur, Manipur, and Vanlalsawmi, 42, a resident of Maubawk School Veng, Aizawl.

Both suspects and the seized contraband have been transferred to the Special Narcotics Police Station CID Crime in Aizawl for further investigation.

This raid marks another significant drug seizure in the northeastern region, which continues to battle drug trafficking along its strategic borders.