In a blow against narcotics trafficking, Mizoram's Aizawl witnessed a significant crackdown as three individuals were apprehended by authorities following the seizure of heroin valued at Rs 2.27 crore. The operation, executed in three separate incidents, culminated in the arrest of the suspects, as confirmed by an official statement released by Assam Rifles on Sunday.

According to the statement issued by Assam Rifles, personnel collaborating with the Special Narcotics Police Station orchestrated the operations on Saturday, resulting in the confiscation of 325.3 grams of heroin. The contraband was ingeniously concealed within 27 soap cases, indicative of the clandestine tactics employed by drug traffickers.