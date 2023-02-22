The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles has recovered 51.550 gm of heroin worth over Rs 25 lakhs in Mizoram’s Kulikawn area and apprehended two individuals one of whom is a Myanmar national.

This is a developing story. Police started an investigation to grab the details.

Earlier on February 20, the Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam rifles discovered 580.4 gms of heroin valued at Rs 2,90,20,000 at the Rountlang village of Mizoram's Champhai district.

According to Headquarters Igar, two people were detained in connection with the crime, including a citizen of Myanmar (East).

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles oversaw the seizure (East).

Another occurrence occurred last week when foreign-origin alcohol worth Rs 11.99 lakh was found in the village of Zokhawthar in the Champhai district of Mizoram.