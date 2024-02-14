In yet another successful crackdown on illegal smuggling activities Assam Rifles and special narcotics police and CID (crime) during a joint operation on February 13 seized 61.930 gms of Heroin in Aizawl.

Acting on specific inputs, the combined team of Assam Rifles, special narcotics police and CID (crime) carried out a search operation in general area of Durtlang Leitan in Aizawl and seized the contraband estimated to be worth Rs 30,96,500.

Two persons were apprehended after the recovery of the contraband and handed over to Special Narcotics Police, CID (Crime), Aizawl, Mizoram on February 13 for further legal proceedings.

Also read: Mizoram: Three held with heroin worth Rs 90 lakh