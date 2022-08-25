In another major crackdown on inter-state/inter-country smuggling activities, Mizoram Police recovered four packets of heroin, Arecanut, and few exotic animals.

50 soap cases of heroin weighing 626.58 grams worth Rs 3.13 crores in the international market have been recovered from David Zamdeihpiang (20) of Vapar Village in Champhai district of Mizoram.

77 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 38 lakhs in the international market, was also seized from a Myanmarese national, Chinlamtuanga (20) of Laitui.

Additionally, 15 bags of Areca nut along with smuggled exotic animals have also been recovered in Alto Car and Pick-Up in Kawrthah village.

The animals are identified as two White Ferret, and two Black Monkey (Macaca Pagensis).

The animals seem to have been transported from Malaysia/Indonesia.