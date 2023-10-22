In a series of successful operations, a combined team of Assam Rifles, the Anti-Narcotics Squad, and local police departments have seized a substantial quantity of Heroin No. 4, valued at ₹3.91 crores, across four different locations in Mizoram. The operations, conducted in General Area Bawngkawn, South Aizawl, Tlangsam, and Zote, have resulted in the apprehension of four individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

The operations were executed following specific information gathered by law enforcement agencies, reflecting their unwavering commitment to combat drug-related crimes in the region.

In General Area Bawngkawn, South Aizawl, and Tlangsam, Champhai, authorities successfully confiscated a total of 394 grams of Heroin No. 4, with a market value of ₹2.74 crores. The operations were conducted meticulously and efficiently, highlighting the coordinated efforts of Assam Rifles, the Anti-Narcotics Squad, and the Police Department of Champhai.

Additionally, in a separate operation in the general area of Tlangsam, Champhai, an additional 168 grams of Heroin No. 4, valued at ₹1.17 crores, were recovered.

In total, a staggering 562 grams of Heroin No. 4, with a collective worth of ₹3.91 crores, were removed from the clutches of the illegal drug trade. The successful recovery of this significant quantity of narcotics is a major blow to the drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

The four individuals apprehended during these operations have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad in Aizawl, and local police stations for further legal proceedings.