In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Zokhawthar Police Department, successfully intercepted a consignment of heroin valued at Rs 39.75 lakh. The operation was conducted on January 25, 2025, at the General Area Crossing Point III (Laipian Kai) in Zokhawthar, Champhai district.

During the raid, authorities apprehended a female suspect allegedly involved in the illicit trade.

The seizure underscores ongoing efforts by security forces to curb the narcotics menace in the region. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, a significant drug bust was carried out on the night of January 25 in Mizoram, as the Excise and Narcotics Department, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, seized 5.73 kilograms (440 soap boxes) of heroin at Chhungte village in Champhai District.



The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals—Gilbert Lalnunhlima (27), a resident of Bairabi (Rail crossing), and Lalawmpuia (29), from Aizawl’s Zemabawk (Beraw). Authorities also seized a TATA 1618 C truck, registered under MZ01F-9135, which was used for transporting the drugs.



Additionally, a separate operation led to the seizure of 23.600 grams of heroin from Rorelkima (27), a resident of Vanhne village in Lunglei District. Rorelkima, along with an unregistered Maruti Alto K-10 used for transporting the drugs, was also apprehended