Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Excise and Narcotics Department, seized 7.16 grams of Heroin No. 4 in Siaha town, Mizoram, on January 18. The operation led to the apprehension of two drug peddlers involved in smuggling the contraband.

Acting on specific intelligence about drugs being trafficked from Myanmar into India, an Area Domination Patrol intercepted the suspects in Siaha.

A search resulted in the recovery of heroin valued at Rs 5,01,200. The individuals were reportedly in the process of handing over the consignment to a local contact.

The seized drugs and the accused have been handed over to the police for further investigation and legal action.