Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in Aizawl for possessing heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh. The duo has been identified as 18-year-olds Chinlamkham and Thangsialkhual, both hailing from Tiddim in Myanmar.

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 126.65 gm of heroin concealed in nine soap cases

Police said that the international market value is estimated to be more than 63 lakhs.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl, based on specific information.

The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl, for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on January 7, Keeping their efforts on in the aggressive war against drugs, a joint team of Vairengte Police, 225 Bn CRPF, 147 Bn CRPF, and CID SB Aizawl intercepted one vehicle and seized 194 kgs of Pseudoephedrine tablets (COLZEN Tablets).

The seizure was made after a joint team of police personnel intercepted the vehicle bearing registration number TATA 1109 at the Vairengte Kawngthar Veng auto stand.

The seized vehicle was heading towards Aizawl from Bagha Bazar, Cachar Assam, and was driven by one Lalhruaitluanga (37) of Ramhlun South, Aizawl along with one passenger Lalrodawngliana (33) of Hnahlan (P/A Republic Vengthlang, Aizawl).

On careful checking of the vehicle, the seized contraband was concealed in the loading bay of the said vehicle, taking cover for other goods.

Also Read: Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 7.39 crore seized by Assam Rifles, seven held

Preliminary investigation reveals that the consignment was bound for Champhai.

Pertinently, pseudoephedrine is used for making Methamphetamine (Yaba Tablets) drugs.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain forward and backward linkages.

Government Railway Police on January 7 seized a massive consignment of opium from New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train. According to reports, police seized around 12 kg of opium from the train.

Police said that the estimated market value of the seized opium would be around Rs. 10 lakhs.

" The drugs were being smuggled from Dimapur and no arrests has been made so far as it had no attendees.", Police said.

"Further investigation is on." , Police added.

Earlier in November, 2022, In a joint operation, the Assam Police and the Government Railway Police seized 29 kilograms of ganja from a train at Lumding railway station in Hojai district.

The Assam police, acting on a tip-off, launched an operation in collaboration with the Railway Police at Lumding railway station and recovered 28 packets of ganja weighing 29 kg from a train coming from Tripura’s capital Agartala.

Speaking about the seizure, Chandan Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Lumding police station said that police recovered the ganja from coach number S3 of Agartala-Deoghar express.

“Lumding police and Government Railway Police have jointly launched the operation. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 3 lakh. We have registered a case in connection with this,” the police official said.