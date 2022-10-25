With heavy rains and strong winds lashing the Northeast region since October 23 due to Cyclone Sitrang, the Aizawl District Commissioner Lalhriatzuali who is also the chairman of district disaster management authority has declared school holiday in the state capital today for the safety of the children.

The closure will be applicable for all classes from Nursery up to class 12, the order stated.

Aizawl has witnessed continuous moderate rainfall since the morning of October 25.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Mizoram.

The Disaster Management Authority has directed the public to step out of their homes if any emergency.

In the wake of 'Cyclone Sitrang' hitting the coast of eastern parts of Northeast India, Tripura has decided to grant work from home to employees in Agartala other than those providing essential services.

The employees will be permitted to work from home from October 25, 2022, and will only be required to report to their respective offices in accordance with the instructions provided by the authorities.

The General Administration Department of the Tripura Government has issued this order to alleviate city traffic congestion. However, an earlier notification from the state administration stated that all leave except for medical reasons would be considered canceled.