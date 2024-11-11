Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii announced the revival of Mizoram's pioneering music tradition through the Leitlangpui Music Festival, set for November 14-16 in Lunglei. The event pays tribute to the groundbreaking Serkawn Concert of 1932.

During a press conference, Lalrinpuii highlighted how the original concert, organised by HW Carter, drew crowds from surrounding villages to participate in communal singing during autumn. "The Serkawn Concert was considered the biggest literary movement in Mizoram's history," Lalrinpuii said.

The three-day festival will showcase a dedicated museum chronicling Lunglei's musical heritage, along with performances from leading Mizoram artists. Families can enjoy a designated play area, traditional food stalls, and an Artist Village campsite.

A highlight of the event is Mizoram's largest beat competition, offering a prize pool of Rs 1.5 lakh. Competing bands have been selected through district-wide auditions.

The festival, managed by Bbyanimals and Brighter Co under the Lunglei DC's supervision, has secured funding of Rs 40 lakhs from various sources, including the Ministry of Tourism and NEC. Officials have requested an additional Rs 20 lakhs from the state government to support the celebration.