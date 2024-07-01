Mizoram, on July 1 held various inaugural functions of implementation of the three new major criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhinuyam (BSA) Act at districts and police stations across the state.

At Serchhip district, the home minister inaugurated the function at SP Serchhip Conference Hall, where he spoke on the importance of the three new laws that is replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act. He said, “The new laws mark the beginning of a new process and a significant chapter in our legal system.”

The minister stated that these changes are crucial in the ongoing fight against crime in India and added that the old laws, some of which were over a century old and enacted by the British Government, are now being replaced to better suit the current technological and societal landscape.

At Aizawl, DGP Anil Shukla graced the inaugural function at the Aizawl Police Station complex where he stated that the three new criminal laws are framed by our own Parliament and not the product of the British legacy. The essence of these new laws is instead of punishment, there would be justice and they would be victim centric, with women and children at the centre of these new laws.

The DGP highlighted that with the new laws in place, there would be ease of FIR registration which can be filed at any PS irrespective of the area, with the inclusion of e-FIR, and use of technology in recording crime, search and seizure, statement of accused. He also added that there would now be speedy trails, and the courts will be time bound to dispose cases.

Furthermore, Shukla added that the Mizoram Police have been well trained and prepared for the changes in the laws.

It is worth mentioning that the BNS replaces the Indian Penal Code 1860, the BNSS replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 and the BS replaces the Indian Evidence Act 1872. Notably, BNS has 358 sections (instead of 511 sections in the IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 of them.

The penalty of community service has been introduced for six crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. Under the BNSS, police custody has been increased from 15 days to 90 days, depending on the nature of the offense. BNSS will have 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC).