Mizoram Home Minister condemns attacks on Christians, calls disruption of Christmas ‘unacceptable’

Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga on Sunday, December 28 strongly condemned a series of alleged attacks targeting members of the Christian community and attempts to disrupt Christmas celebrations in different parts of the country, terming such incidents a serious threat to India’s secular and democratic ethos.

Expressing deep concern over the reported incident at St. Mary’s School in Assam’s Nalbari district, Sapdanga said activists of a fringe outfit allegedly forced their way into the school premises on Christmas Eve, vandalised Christmas decorations, and disrupted the festive celebrations. He described the incident as distressing and unacceptable.

“Such acts go against the spirit of secularism and have no place in our democratic framework. They must be condemned in the strongest terms,” Sapdanga said in a statement. Noting that Christmas symbolises peace, goodwill and compassion, the Mizoram Home Minister said any attempt to disturb communal harmony or instil fear among worshippers was deeply troubling.

Sapdanga also appreciated the Assam authorities for their swift response and firm action in apprehending those allegedly involved in the Nalbari incident. “The rule of law must prevail, and those responsible should face appropriate legal consequences,” he said, while appealing to people of all faiths to uphold mutual respect, unity and understanding.

“Let us continue to work together to ensure that peace, harmony and the spirit of brotherhood remain the guiding principles of our regions,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) also condemned the alleged attacks on Christians, vandalism of festival decorations and disruption of Christmas carols reported from various parts of the country during the festive season.

State Congress president Lal Thanzara, in a statement, blamed the BJP for the incidents, alleging that secularism was being systematically eroded under its rule. The MPCC called upon all political parties in Mizoram to sever ties and withdraw support from the BJP as a mark of protest against what it termed atrocities against the Christian community.

Lal Thanzara claimed that Christmas celebrations were allegedly disrupted by organisations affiliated with the BJP, including the RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP, calling it a matter of national shame at a time when Christmas was being celebrated with enthusiasm across the world.

He further alleged that recent attacks on the Christian minority by Hindu vigilante groups had exposed the BJP’s failure to protect minorities and uphold constitutional values. Referring to the Nalbari incident, Thanzara said the destruction of Christmas preparations at St. Mary’s School underscored the inability of BJP-led governments to ensure the safety and rights of minority communities.

Citing data, the Congress leader alleged that the Christian community faced as many as 834 incidents of persecution in 2024, including cases where children participating in Christmas celebrations were allegedly assaulted. “This alarming rise in persecution reflects a clear pattern of targeted intimidation and religious suppression in the country,” he claimed.

Reiterating solidarity with the Christian community, Thanzara said the Congress stood with all those facing persecution and demanded immediate accountability against those responsible. He also urged missionaries and believers to continue their faith and service courageously without fear or intimidation.